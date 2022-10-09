Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 44-year-old man from McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville. That’s about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police say Wayne Hurd is 6 feet and 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. They say he was last seen Saturday around 3:30 p.m. wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.