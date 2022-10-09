Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 44-year-old man from McCordsville

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville. That’s about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police say Wayne Hurd is 6 feet and 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. They say he was last seen Saturday around 3:30 p.m. wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side

Local /

‘All INdiana Politics’: One-on-one with Gov. Holcomb from Europe

All Indiana Politics /

Pacers FanJam Tip Off 2022-2023 season 

Local /

All Indiana Bets: October 9, 2022 (NFL Week 5)

All Indiana Bets /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.