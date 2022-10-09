Indiana News

Silver alert issued for missing 45-year-old man from South Whitley

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 45-year-old man missing from South Whitley, who is believe to be in extreme danger and require medical aid.

Seth Ruggles was last seen at 1:18 p.m. Sunday in South Whitley, which is 117 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Ruggles is described to be 6 feet 2 inches tall and 230 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hat, dark blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans. He was also last seen driving a 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck with Indiana License plate C909CQ.

If you have any information on Seth Ruggles, contact the South Whitley Police Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.