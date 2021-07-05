Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 47-year-old in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 47-year-old man missing from Berne.

Kenneth Piercy was described at 6 feet and 208 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants, and red shorts.

Piercy was last seen at 2 p.m. Sunday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Piercy was asked to call the Adams County County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.