Silver Alert issued for missing 52-year-old Warsaw man

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Warsaw man missing since Monday morning.

Arthur Friebe, 52, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Police describe Friebe as 5-feet-11 and 200 pounds with white hair and a long white beard, blue eyes, wearing a dark tan Carhartt-like coat, blue plaid shorts, tan, knee-high socks and tan shoes.

Anyone with information about Friebe’s location is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department at 574-267-5667 or dial 911.