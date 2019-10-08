Silver Alert issued for missing 62-year-old man

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 62-year-old Peru, Indiana man.

According to the Indiana State Police, David Ryan was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Ryan is described as a white male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 240 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was also driving a white 2003 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana plate AWP625.

Ryan, according to police, is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts should contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Department at 765-472-1322.