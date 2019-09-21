Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old man

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 56-year-old man believed to be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

James Runkle is missing from North Judson in Starke County and was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Police describe Runkle as 6-feet-2 and 210 pounds with a band head and brown eyes, wearing a green shirt and camouflage pants. He was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup with Indiana license plate BLT662 with an orange kayak in the back.

Anyone with information about Runkle’s location is asked to call the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771 or dial 911.