Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man from Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man missing from Monrovia. Police say he may be in danger.

Duane Parker was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday in Monrovia, which is 24 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Parker is described to be 5 feet 10 inches and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Navy Veteran baseball hat with a black t-shirt and jeans while driving a light green 2008 Mercury Sable with Indiana license plate 709DYF.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667 or call 911.