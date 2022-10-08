Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man from Silver Lake

(Photo provided by/Silver Lake Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man missing from Sliver Lake. Police say he may be in danger.

Terry Nash was last seen at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Silver Lake, which is 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

Nash is described to be 5 feet 10 inches and 173 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray hood and blue jeans while riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and gray cart.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Silver Lake Police Department at 574-267-5667 or call 911.

