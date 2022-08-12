Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man from Perry County

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport, of English, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ENGLISH, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just after 8 a.m. Friday for a 74-year-old man missing from Perry County.

Kenneth Davenport was last seen just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the town of English, which is 114 miles south of Indianapolis and about 50 miles west of Louisville, Ky.

Police believe Davenport is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Davenport was described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 225 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate FL228Z.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at 812-547-2441 or 911.