Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old woman

Photo of Sandra Foltz. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Steuben County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Sandra Foltz, 79, was last seen on Dec. 14 around 9 p.m.

ISP described Foltz as a white female, who is 5’11” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-665-3131.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Holiday family fun, games gift ideas

Indy Style /

Gary tax return preparer sentenced to prison, restitution

Inside INdiana Business /

Pet Pals TV: Protecting pets from poison

Local /

State board of education approves Indiana GPS indicators

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.