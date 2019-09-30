Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man and woman

Photo of William Wallace (left) and Jane Wallace. (Provided Photo/ISP)

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Plymouth man and woman.

According to the Indiana State Police, William and Jane Wallace, both 80 years old, were last seen at 9 a.m. on September 29.

William is described as a white male who is 5’10” tall, weighs 170 lbs and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Jane, according to police, is 5’1″ tall, weighs 100 lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes.

They are thought to be driving a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TF644.

It’s believed that they are in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-3187.

