Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night from Allen County for an 80-year-old missing man.

James Paul Studinski was described as 6 feet and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Studinski last seen wearing a tan baseball cap with “DOG PEOPLE” written on it, a tan heavy jacket, an orange long-sleeve pullover and Levi jeans. He was driving a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Indiana license plate number 746AXV.

He was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Friday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information can call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.