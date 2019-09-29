Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

GRANGER, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old Granger man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Eddie Thomas, 81, as 6-feet-2 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath, blue silk jogging pants with green stripes and brown flip-flops with white socks. Police also believe he walks with a cane or a limp.

Thomas was last seen around noon Sunday in Granger, which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Thomas, call the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 574-255-0606 or dial 911.