Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old

Karen J. Fischer (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Karen J. Fischer was described by the Lowell Police Department as 5-feet-9 and 180 pounds with gray hair with blue eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata car with Indiana license plate 909VVA.

Fischer was missing from Lowell, which is about 135 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen about 1 p.m. Friday.

Fischer is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information can call Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or 911.

