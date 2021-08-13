Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Goshen man

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Aler has been issued for a missing Goshen man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Howard Schrock, 84, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Schrock is described as a white man, who is 5’10” tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officers said he was last spotted driving a red 2015 Chevy Cruze with Indiana plate AUM571.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533–4151.