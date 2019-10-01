Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Adams County man

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Bruce Schnepp, 87, was last seen around 2 p.m. on September 30, 2019 in Decatur.

Schnepp is described as a white male, who is 6′ tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans and driving a 2006 Chevy Colorado with Indiana license plate TR411ZWB.

He is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Schnepp’s whereabouts should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260-724-5345.