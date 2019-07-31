Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — UPDATE: Authorities have canceled the statewide Silver Alert that was issued Wednesday for a missing Columbus woman.

Additional details have not been released.

—

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old woman from Columbus.

Authorities are searching for Nancy Wagner who was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus.

Police describe Wagner as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Wagner was last seen wearing a pink shirt and brown shorts. She was driving a red 2001 four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Indiana plate number PB4263.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and she may need medical assistance.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689.