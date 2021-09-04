Silver Alert issued for missing DeMotte woman

DEMOTTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old woman from DeMotte, which is located in Jasper County.
Doris Vazquez was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Vazquez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall weighing 148 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Focus hatchback with Indiana license plate UWO601.
Anyone with information about Vazquez should call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661.