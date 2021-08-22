Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville couple

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing Evansville couple believed to be in extreme danger and to require medical assistance.

Roy Brown, 89, and Arminta Brown, 82, were last seen around noon Saturday, police said.

Police describe Roy Brown as 5-feet-10 and 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray plaid shirt and blue jeans. Arminta Brown is 4-feet-11 and 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a tan skirt. They’re believed to be in a silver Chevrolet Sonic with Indiana plate WPU276.

Anyone with information on Roy and Arminta Brown are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.