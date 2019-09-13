Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public to help find 81-year-old Jack Hevel, according to an Indiana Silver Alert.

He was described as 5-feet-8 and 165 pounds.

Police said he is in danger due to his dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Hevel has tattoos on both arms. One says “Nancy”.

He is possibly wearing a plaid flannel shirt with a gold T-shirt underneath, brown pants.

Police said he might possibly be driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet S10 extended cab truck with license plate TK133LRV

He was last seen about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of Stellhorn Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the missing person hotline at (260) 427-1222.

Correction: Indiana Silver Alert initially provided the incorrect phone number.

