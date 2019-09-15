Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne.

Police describe Vivian Alexis Ziko as a white female, 5-feet-1 and 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a yellow-and-gray striped shirt and dark blue jeans.

She was last seen at noon Saturday and is believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Ziko’s location is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at