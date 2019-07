FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old woman missing from Fort Wayne.

Pamela Marie Dipzinski was last seen at midnight Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

Dipzinski was described as 5-feet-6 and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.