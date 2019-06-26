Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 57-year-old Fort Wayne woman.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Terri Dawn Myers, who is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 210 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Myers was last seen Tuesday, June 25 at 1:30 p.m. wearing a pink tank top and blue jean shorts. She was driving a green 4-door 2014 Chevrolet Spark with Indiana license plate AOA373. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or call 911.