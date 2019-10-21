Silver Alert issued for missing Holton man

HOLTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a missing 51-year-old man.

Police describe Bryan Eugene Smith, of Holton, as 5-feet-6 and 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black ballcap with the word “SECURITY” in white letters, a black-and-orange jacket, black khaki-style pants and black shoes with “ADIDAS” in white letters.

Smith was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday and is believed to be in in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Indiana State Police at 812-689-5000 or 911.