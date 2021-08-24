Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois man

Gary Scheuermann was declared missing on Aug. 23, 2021. (WISH Photo)

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 73-year-old Illinois man.

Gary Scheuermann is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Scheuermann was driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with an Indiana plate AGM306.

Anyone with information on Scheuermann should contact Indiana State Police at 765-412-8782.