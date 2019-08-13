Silver Alert issued for missing Jeffersonville man

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Jeffersonville man missing since Saturday.

The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lawrence “Larry” Haas, last seen around noon Saturday.

Police describe Haas as a white male, 5-feet-8 inches and 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts and cowboy boots. He has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth, according to police.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Haas is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or dial 911.