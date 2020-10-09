Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Kimmell woman last seen Wednesday night

Jennifer Wines (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Staff Reports
KIMMELL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kimmell woman.

According to Indiana State Police, Jennifer Wines, 48, of Kimmell, was last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

Wines is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana plate of XMV257.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182.

