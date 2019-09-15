Silver Alert issued for missing Marion man

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Marion.

Henry “Hank” Schneider, 64, of Marion, was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday.

He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and he weighs 130 pounds. Schneider has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police say Schneider is believed to be in extreme danger and he may require medical assistance.

If you have any information or if you see Schneider you are asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-668-8168.