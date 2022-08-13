Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Michigan man, last seen in Fort Wayne

by: Divine Triplett
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man missing from Lansing, Michigan. They believe he is in danger and may need medical aid.

Vance Beasley, 68, was last seen in Fort Wayne on Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. Police say he was last seen driving a 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.

Beasley is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabaouts should contact the Lansing (Michigan) Police Department at 517-483-7600 or 911.

