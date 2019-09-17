Silver Alert issued for missing Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rochester woman.

Logann Renee Hatfield, 20, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and is believed to be in extreme danger or require medical assistance.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office describes Hatfield as 5-feet-5 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of “Brianna” and a rose on her left ankle and a tattoo of an alien on her right should, the alert said.

Hatfield is believed to be driving a red 2003 Ford Focus with a broken rear windshield covered with plexiglass and duct tape and Indiana license plate “787YGH.”

Anyone with information about Hatfield is asked to call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 800-419-2819 or dial 911.