Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana man

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 49-year-old southern Indiana man missing since 6 a.m. Wednesday.

William Workman, 49, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to The Huntingburg Police Department.

He was described as 5-feet-10 and 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt; black, fingerless gloves; blue jeans; and white or light gray tennis shoes.

Workman is missing from Huntingburg, a Dubois County city of about 6,300 people that’s about 130 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Workman was asked to call the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111 or 911.