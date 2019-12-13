Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Indiana State Police issued the alert Friday for Clayton Matthew Johnson.

Johnson was last seen in Terre Haute Saturday, Dec. 7 around 2 a.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5’8″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

If you know Johnson’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.