Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teen

Indiana News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Indiana State Police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for Clayton Johnson. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Indiana State Police issued the alert Friday for Clayton Matthew Johnson.

Johnson was last seen in Terre Haute Saturday, Dec. 7 around 2 a.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5’8″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

If you know Johnson’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: