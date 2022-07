Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department is trying to help find 67-year-old Stanley Crague. He hasn’t been seen since Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Police say Crague is 5’7″ and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he has a buzzcut hair style.

If you know where he is, call 911 or 812-238-1661.