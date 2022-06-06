Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for missing Vincennes man

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Vincennes.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye.

Frye was last seen on June 3 at 2 p.m.

Knox is 5’6″ and 350 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt that was either black or navy blue, dark-colored sweatpants and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 812-882-1502.