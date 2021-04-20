Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for Terre Haute man

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Terre Haute.

Police are asking for your help in locating 88-year-old Clarence Campbell. He was last seen Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say he may need medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Campbell is 5’9″ and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan hat, a gray Nike sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Police say he was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate WA9IHC.

