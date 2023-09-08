Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Fort Wayne, Bluffton police say

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 76-year-old woman is missing from Fort Wayne and may be in extreme danger and require medical help, an Indiana Silver Alert issued Friday afternoon says.

Betty Gatke was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Friday wearing a jacket and blue jeans, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

She was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.