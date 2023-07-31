Search
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Griffith

Alexander Hightower (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Kyla Russell
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for 18-year-old Alexander Hightower missing from Griffith.

Hightower is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said.

Hightower was last seen at 4:45 a.m. Monday in the city, that’s 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

He was described as 6 feet 1 inch and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing purple scrubs, a black leather jacket, and gray and white gym shoes.

