Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

She was described as 5 feet 4 inches and 140 pounds with blonde hair with blue and green tips, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and gray flannel pajamas.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Elkhart is 150 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.