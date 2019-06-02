Silver Alert issued for woman missing from South Bend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Tamari Lymas who was last seen in South Bend Saturday around noon. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police) [ + - ] Video

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) -- Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is searching for 44-year-old Tamari Lymas. Lymas was last seen around noon Saturday in South Bend.

Lymas is 5 feet 3 inches tall and she weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink, purple and white tie-dye dress and flip flops.

Police said Lymas has burn marks on the right side of her body.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Lymas' whereabouts is urged to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.