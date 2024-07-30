Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old woman from Franklin County

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing 28-year-old woman in Franklin County.

Sonya Balsley was last seen Monday around 10 a.m. in Batesville 63 miles southeast of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Balsley was describes as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 202 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with black and red sleeves and black leggings.

Anyone with information was asked to call Batesville Police Department at 812-934-3131.