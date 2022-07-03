Indiana News

Single semi-tractor trailer accident on Interstate 70, 1 dead

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died Sunday morning on Interstate 70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker, according to the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.

According to ISP, at 8:25 a.m. for a undetermined reason the driver lost control of the semi-tractor trailer and struck a guardrail. Police say the impact from the accident caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, causing fatal injuries to the driver.

There were no passengers in the semi-tractor trailer, according to ISP.

ISP has not yet obtained positive identification of the driver.

According to ISP, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

This case remains under investigation.