Indiana News

70-year-old man dies when truck breaks, rolls onto top

FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old man has died when the truck he was driving had a structural issue and crashed, Indiana State Police said Tuesday in a news release.

Allen Clough, of Shelburn, died in the crash.

Troopers with the the state police Putnamville post were called at 10:45 a.m. Monday to the crash on State Road 63 near Sullivan County Road 1075 North. That’s in northwest Sullivan County about 6 miles northwest of the town of Shelburn and a mile north of the unincorporated community of Fairbanks.

Investigators think Clough was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup north on State Road 63 when the structure issue caused him to loss control of the truck. The pickup went off the road and crashed into a earthen embankment, rolled over and came to rest of its top.

“The impact from the accident caused fatal injuries to Clough,” the state police said in the release.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a contributing factor of the crash.