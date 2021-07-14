Indiana News

Slain Terre Haute detective remembered at funeral for intelligence, kindness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency was remembered Tuesday for always having someone’s back.

The 53-year-old was laid to rest after he was fatally shot in an ambush Wednesday afternoon outside of the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency near the intersection of Wabash Court and First Street in Terre Haute. He died later at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Law enforcement members from across the country showed up to the Hulman Center for Ferency’s funeral. They spoke about his dedication to work but said what they loved most was how he made people feel.

“The number of school principals, educators, attorneys, former chiefs, former mayors that have written letters attesting to his work ethic are staggering,” said Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen during Ferency’s funeral.

The words in those letters used to describe Ferency were “professionalism,” “dedication” and “expertise.”

Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and served on an FBI task force since 2010.

“Greg was whip-smart. His co-workers labeled him as a secret genius. He was a terrorism expert working in the middle of the Midwest,” said FBI Director Chris Wray during the funeral.

However, friends said, he never let his smarts get the best of him.

“He had every right to be arrogant but he had no use for that emotion and would just as soon make you laugh,” Keen said.

Ferency family friend Josh Pirtle said, “I’ve been trying this week to understand the senseless act of evil that took Greg from us and I don’t know that I ever will but Greg was so much more than a police officer, a detective, and FBI task force officer.”

The people of Terre Haute are thankful to have benefited from Ferency’s devotion to protect and serve. The police chief said, “Detective Ferency did more for this community and touched more lives than most people would given 100 years.”

The suspect accused of killing Ferency has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent.