Small plane from Indiana carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with at least three people on board has crashed in northern West Virginia.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz.

The FAA didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Metz is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh and 580 miles east of Indianapolis.

