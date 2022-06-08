Indiana News

Smoke, emergency vehicles visible during emergency exercise at Indianapolis Int’l Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People working or living near Indianapolis International Airport could see smoke and emergency vehicles Wednesday morning because of a disaster response exercise.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority will conduct its Airport Preparedness Exercise, which is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration, to evaluate airport operations plans during an emergency.

Normal airport operations won’t be affected, but emergency vehicles will travel North Perimeter Road from approximately 10 a.m. until noon.

The exercise will involve an actual aircraft as well as a separate lie aircraft fire trainer. Volunteers of all ages will serve as disaster victims and survivors.

“This exercise is part of our preparation to respond to an aircraft incident here at or near the Indy airport,” Keith Berlen, IAA senior director of operations and public safety, said.