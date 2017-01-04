Snow is moving through central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quick-hitting system starting Thursday morning could create some tricky travel around central Indiana for the Thursday morning commute.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for counties along and south of Interstate 70, including Indianapolis, until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Snow showers will continue until the early evening hours, then wind down from northwest to southeast. While heavy snow is not expected, the white stuff should begin to stick relatively easily with the cold temperatures in place.

Snowfall accumulations should be around 1″ in the Indy metro area, with lighter amounts to the north, and closer to the 1″-3″ range south of I-70.

While amounts many not look high, this could be a higher impact event. Roads may still be slick for the afternoon and evening commmute..