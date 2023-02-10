Indiana News

Social media post of student wearing blackface leads to protest at Homestead High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIBC) – There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne Thursday after a social media post of a student wearing blackface went viral.

The post was originally made over the summer but went viral this week.

Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder said the school was already made aware of the post when he first saw the picture Wednesday night.

“At that point, I was in contact with administrators at the school who had been investigating all day,” Dr. Ginder said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. “They were aware of where the post came from, and they were moving forward with their investigation and the work that they need to do.”