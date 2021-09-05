Indiana News

Soldiers play soccer with Afghan evacuee children at Camp Atterbury

First Cavalry Division Soldier and Afghan evacuee children play soccer on Sept. 4, 2021 at Camp Atterbury. The troops are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support during Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Army/Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — “Opening Day of Futbol season at Camp Atterbury!” the camp wrote in a post on their Facebook page Saturday, sharing pictures of Afghan evacuee children playing soccer with soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division.

In addition to offering entertainment for the youth, the troops are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support for the Afghan refugees during “Operation Allies Welcome.”

The first group of Afghan refugees arrived in the state earlier this week. A plane carrying the group landed Thursday afternoon at Indianapolis International Airport.

The refugees were processed and then boarded buses for the drive to the base about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

Officials said that the evacuees are expected to arrive in groups of 1,000, and a total of about 5,000 are expected in the coming weeks.

The refugees include American citizens, Afghan allies who helped in the military effort and those deemed vulnerable by the U.S. government.

“As a Hoosier, I could not be more proud of our troops and active-duty soldiers who came together to help our Afghan allies in support of this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general.