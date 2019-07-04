Some trails in Hoosier National Forest reopen after June storms

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Several trails in Hoosier National Forest are reopening in time for the Fourth of July after severe June storms forced them to close, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday.

According to a release, the Charles C. Deam Peninsula Area and all of the Brownstown Ranger District trails have been reopened. New closure orders are being implemented which will cause certain trails and campsites to temporarily close.

The temporary closures were deemed necessary due to heavy damage and danger to the public.

The following parts of the Hoosier National Forest have been temporarily ordered to remain closed:

The entire Peninsula Trail, from the junction with the Grubb Ridge loop in T 7N, R 1E, Section 12 in Brown County, north to its end at Monroe Lake State Reservoir

Designated campsites 21 and 22 within the Charles C. Deam Wilderness

Trail 3 from the junction with trail 12 to the junction with trail 3, north of Squirrel Farm Rd in Jackson, Lawrence, and Monroe Counties

Trail 4 from the junction with McPike Branch Rd., eastward to Hickory Grove Church in Lawrence County

Trail 16 from the junction of trail 17 on the west to junction with trail 17 on the east, south of trail 17 in Jackson County

The entire Shirley Creek trail system is now open, but visitors should use caution since hazards in the area still exist. A sink hole near trail 3 has been flagged to warn visitors.

If you are visiting the area and you encounter trail issues, you are urged to contact the Brownstown Ranger District by visiting their website or by calling 812-275-5987.