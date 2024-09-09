South Bend man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A South Bend man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a stolen vehicle pursuit, according to Indiana State Police in a news release Sunday.

At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a trooper was patrolling U.S. 20 near the area of State Road 49 when he located a white 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle near State Road 149 in Burns Harbor, but the driver refused to stop, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit continued east on U.S. 20, when the vehicle turned onto Country Road 1400 North, where the vehicle suddenly stopped, and the driver exited the truck and ran into a wooded area. Troopers were able to chase the suspect into the woods, where he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Benjamin K. Vanvynckt, 41, of South Bend. He was arrested and taken to the Porter County Jail, where he is being preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, habitual traffic violator, unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.